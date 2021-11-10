National Bank Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

National Bank has increased its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NBHC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 131,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,990. National Bank has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Bank were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

