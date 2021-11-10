National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

NCMI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,231. The company has a market capitalization of $299.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National CineMedia stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

