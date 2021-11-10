National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 158.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 383.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $118,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

