National Grid plc (LON:NG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON:NG traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) on Friday, hitting GBX 942.60 ($12.32). 7,576,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 928.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 931.20. National Grid has a one year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a one year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.