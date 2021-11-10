National Pension Service Acquires 685 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $29,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $387.19 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.56 and a 1-year high of $601.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.89 and a 200 day moving average of $449.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

