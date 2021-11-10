National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,075. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $339.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

