National Pension Service Buys 555 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,050,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Xylem by 152,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 159,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,595 shares of company stock worth $1,867,695 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

