National Pension Service Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $32,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.