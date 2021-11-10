National Pension Service Has $34.61 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $34,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

NYSE GWW opened at $482.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.98. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $484.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

