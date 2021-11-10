National Pension Service Purchases 19,008 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of The AES worth $30,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in The AES by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,709,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The AES by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,503,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after buying an additional 782,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of AES opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

