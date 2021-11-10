National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.990-$3.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Retail Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,413. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

