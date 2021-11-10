Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Securities

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

NYSE NLS traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 181,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,961. The firm has a market cap of $261.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Nautilus by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 265,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

