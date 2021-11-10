Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Director Margaret S. Dano Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NP stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $900.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -383.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.