Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02, reports. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.06 million.

Shares of NEO traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.01. 120,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.09 million and a PE ratio of 24.03. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.09.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEO. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $811,589.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.