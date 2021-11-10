Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.36 million and the lowest is $10.79 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NEPT opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.