Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 57.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

