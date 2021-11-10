Nevro (NVRO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $147.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

11/9/2021 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

11/9/2021 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $116.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.22 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

