New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

