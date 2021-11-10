Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $15.04. 11,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,795,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

