Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NMRK opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

