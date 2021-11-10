NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director Sells $186,432.89 in Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEU stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

