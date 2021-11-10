Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 126.76%.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newtek Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

