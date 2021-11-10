Nick L. Stanage Sells 46,562 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

