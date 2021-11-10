Noir 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $265.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Noir has a market cap of $133,189.42 and $265.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00129095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00478597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00016624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00069381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,492,261 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

