Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,916,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $285.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200 day moving average of $267.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

