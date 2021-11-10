Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $405.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.18 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.