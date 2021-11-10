Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

