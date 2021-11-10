Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth $1,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at about $813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

