Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

NOG opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 68,576.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 215.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

