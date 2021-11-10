Northern Trust Corp Acquires 24,007 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after buying an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

ZNTL stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811 over the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.