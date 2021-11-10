Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,370.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYE opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

MYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

