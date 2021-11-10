Northern Trust Corp Has $15.65 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Redwood Trust worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RWT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

