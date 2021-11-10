Northern Trust Corp Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.46.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,912,982 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

