Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,227 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $16,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

