Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,431 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of CorVel worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CorVel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.83. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $88.39 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $384,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

