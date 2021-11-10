Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) PT Lowered to C$2.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$2.90 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHVCF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Northern Vertex Mining has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Northern Vertex Mining alerts:

About Northern Vertex Mining

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Vertex Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Vertex Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.