Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.41

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 66219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a market cap of $921.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

