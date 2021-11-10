Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.88. 2,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,893. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

