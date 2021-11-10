Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Novanta stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

