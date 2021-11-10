NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.80

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $13.04. NSK shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.05.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

