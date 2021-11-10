Nutriband Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Quiet Period Set To End on November 10th

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 10th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. During Nutriband’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NTRB opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Nutriband has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -4.81.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 225.58%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutriband will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

