NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

NUVA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,440. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,839.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

