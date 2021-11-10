Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 19,174 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

