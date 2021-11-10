Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of CMC Materials worth $16,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CMC Materials by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $5,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.56. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.30.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

