Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Rush Enterprises worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

