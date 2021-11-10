Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Outset Medical worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 7.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 737,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 248.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $521,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,569 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.