Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310,786 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NX opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $753.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.58. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

