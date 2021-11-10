Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,846 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,846 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCO opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

