Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 59,903 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,398,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,903 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

