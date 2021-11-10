Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JGH opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.