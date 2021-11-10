Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of JGH opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
